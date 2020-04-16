'She has no idea': Clay County family plans drive-by party after birthday plans dashed

With social distancing guidelines and no gatherings of more than 10 people, people are having to get creative to still have celebrations and parties.

Kathy Smith of Manchester wanted to make sure her granddaughter Morgan's birthday was special.

“She has no idea," Smith said.

So she decided to surprise her granddaughter with a drive-by birthday party.

“When it comes to your kids or grand-kids you’ll do anything," Smith said."We planned on having her a party you know with her friends but and family and stuff but with everything going on you know we can’t. We can’t have family gatherings."

She invited friends and family as well as some special guests.

"We figured we’d do this and we asked some of the local law enforcement and the firefighters if they would be willing to do like a little parade for her," Smith said.

Morgan Parsley was surprised, and never thought the sirens could be for her.

“My heart was beating and I couldn’t even speak," Parsley said.

Smith just wanted to give her a birthday she would never forget, even during this disappointing time.

“It’s a sad time it really is I mean kids can’t enjoy you know like she’s 12 and she wanted to have a party with her friends and enjoy with her friends and she can’t," Smith said.

She just wants everyone to know that even during a hard time, you can still find a way to have a little party.