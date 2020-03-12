Local dentist and son planned to visit the SEC Tournament

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced on Thursday that it would cancel the remainder of the 2020 Men's Basketball Tournament in Nashville.

This left ticket holders without a game to attend. Dr. Shanna Holliday and her son had plans to attend the tournament.

"I was disappointed when I found out that it was canceled but actually it gave me kind of an out because I hadn't decided what I was going to do as far as traveling there," said Holliday.

Holliday wanted to make this a family trip with her son.

"I was taking my son and I didn't want to put him at risk," said Holliday.

Her son enjoys sporting events. He was upset with the news of the cancellation.

"He likes games and he likes that atmosphere so he's a little disappointed but he will be okay," said Holliday.

With concerns over the coronavirus, Holliday was unsure what she should do.

"I hadn't made that decision yet but I was leaning towards staying home mainly for my son and myself," said Holliday.

Holliday always keeps the health of her patients at the top of her mind.

"I certainly didn't want to bring anything back here to spread so in the back of my mind we probably were not going and this just made the decision a little bit easier," said Holliday.

Holliday already has plans to visit the tournament next season.

"Absolutely, we'll be back in Nashville next year," said Holliday.

The SEC tweeted ticket holders can expect a refund by March 31 if tickets were purchased through the SEC.