Local country music artist asking fans to send in "quarantine videos' for new music video

All events have been canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 including concerts.

Local country artist Tyler Booth signed a deal with Sony in Nashville in January, but now he is back home in Wolfe County with no concerts to play.

“Try not to think about it too much cause it is pretty it’s a bit downer for me cause we’ve canceled dates everywhere," said Booth.

He had announced he would be opening for Willie Nelson in May, but that concert has been rescheduled for November.

“That was one I’ve been looking forward to my whole life," said Booth.

He has had to reschedule countless performances and has had to get creative in songwriting sessions.

“I’ve had a lot of time to sit around and write songs by myself and thankful for Zoom you know I’ve got on there and I’ve written with some great songwriters," said Booth.

Booth is not letting COVID-19 stop him from connecting with his fans. He cannot shoot a music video for his new song 'Half a Mind to Go Crazy' due to the pandemic, so he is asking fans to send in videos of how they are staying entertained.

“I think it’s a good way to kinda just include everybody and just kinda show off a little bit their creativity during these times," said Booth.

Fans can click here to submit their videos

He has also been doing Facebook Live concerts every Thursday night at 7:30.

“We’ve done three kinda off the cuff but I think we’re gonna start doing themes to kinda spice things up," said Booth.

The concert on April 9 will have a classic country theme.

“We try to stay right there and we try to keep them entertained through all these hard times," said Booth.

Booth is also selling Appalachia Strong t-shirts on his website. All the proceeds are going to ARH for medical supplies.