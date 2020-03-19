Local college finds creative way to give prospective students tours while closed due to COVID-19

A big part of choosing a college is touring the campus, but now high school seniors are trying to figure out how to make their college decision as the coronavirus is shutting down campuses.

Alice Lloyd College knew they had to figure out how to recruit the incoming freshman class.

They started brainstorming ideas and decided to offer virtual visits.

"We have everything set up and in place for them to be able to see a dorm presentation, go through a virtual tour through campus, talk to financial aid one on one, and of course talk to us and do the interview process," said Senior Admissions Counselor Mary Turner.

They are using the Zoom application.

"We can see them and they can see us. I can show PowerPoint's so it's really virtually like they are sitting in front of me," said Turner.

Prospective student Gage Mace says it is a sigh of relief as his senior year is being cut short.

"It's just kinda been swept away from us here at the end," said Mace.

He says doing these virtual college visits is one less worry.

"It's definitely been unnerving. It's been something we never expected but to know that people here are willing to work with you in this time of uncertainty it's definitely been comforting," said Mace.

Turner says she will accommodate whatever time works best for the student.

To schedule a virtual visit you can call 606-368-6146.