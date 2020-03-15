Local churches acknowledge National Day of Prayer amid coronavirus outbreak

On Saturday, President Donald Trump declared Sunday March 15th a National Day of Prayer.

"As far as him announcing that, I think it gives the american people something that they can each individually do," said Daniel Thies, a member of Summit Community Church in Hazard.

Churches all over the country are participating, including Summit Community Church.

"We're taking a significant amount of our service to pray for our community, nation and world," explained Mark Combs, the lead pastor of Summit Community Church.

Members expressed that using the day for prayer provides needed comfort during the pandemic, when you sometimes do not know what else to do.

"Everything right now is kind of suspended, work, or whatever it is. But this is a way for us to all come together," said Thies.

Trying to stay positive, people around the world are leaning on the 'power of prayer' during this pandemic.