Local church continues Sunday service despite the Governor's recommendation

On Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear recommended churches to cancel Sunday services due to large crowds gathering in one place.

As of Sunday, Gov. Beshear has confirmed 18 cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

"I'm going to recommend that our churches across Kentucky cancel their services for this weekend," said the Governor during a news conference.

While many churches opted for an online worship Sunday morning, some continued as usual.

"We are a hugging congregation but we will not be today," said Pastor Tim Searcy. "We are going to do business as usual."

Searcy is the Pastor of Allen First Baptist Church.

"I came to the conclusion that if there were no active cases in your community, the best approach would be to go ahead and have services," Searcy explained. "We try not to panic, of course, the Bible says God hasn't given us the spirit of fear but the of love and a sound mind."

He also said at last check, there are no reported cases in the area. Otherwise, he said he would have canceled like many others.

"We don't want to overreact but at the same time, we want to be good community partners," said Searcy.

Searcy told WYMT they took the necessary precautions like offering hand sanitizer, offering a wave instead of a handshake or a hug, and sitting spaced out within the pews.

He said the main reason behind continuing service is simple.

"Worship and prayer are vitally important to this situation and for the people," Searcy pointed out.

Attendance at Allen Baptist Church was a little lower than usual Sunday morning.

Pastor Searcy said he told members if they were feeling ill, to stay home. He also warned the older members to be cautious.