Local church builds blessing box to help the community

The First Presbyterian Church in Hazard built a blessing box to help those in the community.

A church elder and his wife were inspired to build a blessing box after hearing a sermon during Advent season.

"They [church members] suggested that we bless people by simply putting a box on the corner of the church," said Reverend Tammy Schmidt.

Lawrence Monroe built the blessing box with supplies already around his house. "I like to build and looked online for some plans and I had the materials and built it," said Monroe.

The church wanted to build the blessing box to help those who are in need throughout the community.

"What better way to help members of our community than putting a blessing box in a space where we meet some of the people who need it the most," said Rev. Schmidt.

Rev. Schmidt hopes the community comes together to help supply the needs for the box. "We also want to encourage members of the community to come and give a little from their pantry," said Schmidt.

The church asks for donations of personal items and non-perishable canned food items with a pull top tab.