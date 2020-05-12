Local butcher shop working everyday to put meat on people's plates

One industry impacted by COVID-19 is the meat market.

As you go to the grocery store there are empty meat shelves and limits on what you can buy. At C&P Butcher Shop in London, people line up with a list of meats they want to buy.

Anndraia Balles is one of those people lined up at the store on Tuesday.

"I got a beef roast and I got chicken breasts and some ground beef," said Bales “That’s why I’m trying like every time I’m out to try grab some things so that I’ll have a pretty good stock in case prices to go up or there becomes a shortage."

Tony Thorpe, the owner of the shop, says he has never seen anything like it before.

“What we are trying to do is get through the masses and trying to get it where it evens back out again so we can do business as usual," said Thorpe. “Plenty of animals plenty of hogs plenty of beef. The problem is trying to get them to slaughter and cut."

He is one of the few that still have a good supply of meat.

“Probably why we have meat and other places don’t have meat at this point in time because we do our own packaging when other places rely on the package to be already there when they get it at the store and just put it on the shelves," said Thorpe.

While there are additional safety measures in place the goal is still the same to serve its community and customers.

“I’ve bought up a lot of meat. I have a lot of meat on hand and I’m trying to keep the price is reasonable or people can feed their children."

Thorpe says that he thinks the market will get tougher in the next four to six weeks.