Local business staying afloat despite social distancing

As more and more Americans are encouraged to practice social distancing, one Eastern Kentucky business is finding a creative way to bring in customers without asking them to leave the comfort of their homes.

Appalachian Apparel is running a 19% off promotion for its online retail for as long as the coronavirus continues to alter everyday life in the U.S.

Owner Joey McKinney says this is a way to both help his small business while also lightening the mood as Americans wait for a return to normalcy.

"You know someone had mentioned on my post we needed to do something about 'You stay in your holler I'll stay in mine' just about this social distancing," he said. "That is very important right now for everybody to do and then the 'tinker down' design that we did is just a saying we have here in Appalachia."

McKinney said he hopes this helps shed light, not just on his small business, but others that may struggle right now too.