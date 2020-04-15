'Hopefully we’ll make it': Local bed and breakfast has more than 30 cancellations due to COVID-19

Many businesses are trying to find a way to stay afloat during this pandemic, and Harmony House Bed and Breakfast in Hazard is no exception.

“This is the beginning of our peak season," said owner Sherry Spradlin.

Harmony House was gearing up for one of their best years.

“We were ecstatic because it was like oh my goodness we’re gonna have to hire somebody else this is gonna be great you know to create more job opportunities," said Spradlin.

COVID-19 made that come to a screeching halt.

“I had 32, I almost cried, bookings that had been canceled," said Spradlin.

Since Spradlin lives at Harmony House, she cannot book any guests.

“It’s just like letting somebody in your personal home and you know as Andy says, 'We can’t do that," said Spradlin.

She does manage The Goose Inn, and because it is in a separate location she is allowed to book guests there but has to follow certain guidelines.

“I can leave them a key, let them go in and they have to look around for themselves which I hate but that’s okay they are still getting to go in," said Spradlin.

She has to sterilize everything after each guest, and then wait two to three days between bookings.

“Harmony House can make it. I think we can keep holding a little bit but you know staying over at the goose is gonna be the hardest part,” said Spradlin.

Spradlin is struggling as she poured all of her savings into renovating the Mother Goose House.

“Had I known this was coming I would you know you wouldn’t dip into your reserves you know to do that," said Spradlin.

The lack of guests at the bed and breakfast also has an effect on tourism, as Spradlin's guests eat out at local restaurants and shop in town.