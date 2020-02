A local author hosted a book signing on Saturday at the Middlesboro-Bell County Library.

Jamie Vaught published his fifth book highlighting UK basketball.

"I've got 19 people in the book including Coach Cal," explained Vaught.

Several UK fans came to the event to get a copy of their book signed.

“"I enjoy talking with Kentucky fans and good to see old friends some of them I have not seen in five to ten years,” said Vaught.

You can buy a copy of the book by clicking here.