Local philanthropist dies at 72

One man known for his extensive work with nonprofits in Eastern Kentucky died on Friday, December 27th.

Dennis Dorton was from Paintsville and lived in Lexington. He was 72.

Those who knew him praised his work with countless organizations dedicated to helping Kentuckians. Among those praises, a statement released by U.S. Senate Majority Mitch McConnell said quote:

"Denny Dorton was a transformative leader and faithful public servant in our Commonwealth for many years, and I was honored to call him a dear friend. Denny’s accomplished career was paired with extraordinary compassion for his Paintsville community and all of Eastern Kentucky. Through his civic leadership and philanthropy, Denny was a champion for the heritage, the health, and the future of Kentucky. It’s a proud legacy and the marker of a life well-lived. Elaine and I send our prayers and heartfelt condolences to Jean and the Dorton family.“

A Facebook post by attorney Ned Pillersdorf also reveals that Dennis Dorton also built and set up the sign at the Floyd County Animal Shelter.

Here are Dorton's funeral arrangements:

Visitation: 4:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Friday, January 3rd at the Versailles United Methodist Church in Versailles

Celebration of Life: 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 4th at Paintsville First United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. service at the church.