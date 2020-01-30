Live United Day rally urges lawmakers to support child care help, early education

United Way of Kentucky led a rally at the Capitol in Frankfort Thursday.

Sister station WKYT reports people urged lawmakers to support several goals, including expanded eligibility for child care help and stronger early education.

Other goals include changes to the criminal justice system and the tax code.

"The purpose of our Live United Day is to draw together all of our public policy initiatives and showcase for them what it is that United Way is working on across the Commonwealth. We've invested $43 million into this Commonwealth last year, and we stand as a great gatekeeper between local nonprofit organizations, corporations, and the legislature to help get things done for local communities," said Kevin Middleton, president of United Way of Kentucky.

Governor Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron spoke at the rally.