List of upcoming weather radio events

Did you miss the last weather radio event? Do not worry! Chief Meteorologist Paige Noel, Forecaster Brandon Robinson, Meteorologist Brooke Marshall and the National Weather Service in Jackson will be coming to a city near you.

We will be going around the mountains through the month of March and April to set up weather radios to make sure people can get potentially lifesaving alerts when storms roll through the region.

Our team will be at the Food City in Middlesboro on March 17 and at the Harlan Flood City on March 24. Both events will be from 3-7 p.m.

We are working to set up more dates in April in the Big Sandy region.