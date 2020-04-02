List of counties/communities with executive orders for essential shopping

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Starting Wednesday, officials in several counties issued executive orders restricting how many people from one family can go shopping for groceries or other essentials.
As of Thursday morning, these include Hazard and Perry County, Whitesburg and Letcher County, Breathitt County, Clay County and Harlan County.
Pike County also has an order in place, but it does not go into effect until 9 p.m. Thursday.
We will add any additions to this list as we get them.
You can see the orders from the counties affected below:
City of Hazard
Perry County
City of Whitesburg
Letcher County
Breathitt County
Clay County
Harlan County