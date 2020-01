In honor of Tyler Childers' Grammy nomination, a radio station in Eastern Kentucky will dedicate a full day to his music.

WSKV-FM, based in the Irvine community of Estill County, will play a full 24 hours of his music on Saturday.

Childers, the Eastern Kentucky native originally from Lawrence County, is nominated for his song 'All Your'n'.

You can watch the Grammy's at 8 p.m. Sunday on WYMT.