Life after COVID-19: Two Eastern Kentucky mayors develop gradual reopening plan

Sister-station WKYT reports that two Eastern Kentucky mayors are reaching out to Governor Andy Beshear about plans to reopen businesses and other services after the worst of the COVID-19 outbreak is behind the Commonwealth.

"We wanted to reach out directly and say thank you for the work that you've done," said Somerset Mayor Alan Keck. "But we need to see if the table next and where we're going from here."

Mayor Keck, along with Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton, have created a plan for their communities to eventually reopen.

"It's important to understand that my plan is not a light switch its phase reentry," Keck said. "I said it's systematic and it's strategic we're not just gonna flip on the light switch and go back to restaurants like we used to."

Keck released his plan Wednesday afternoon to the Somerset community. It begins with something many of us have already heard about, a 14 day period where the amount of cases go down, followed by the opening of select businesses such as chiropractors and dentists.

If you do make an appointment, your car will now serve as your personal waiting room, and PPE is required.

Soon after, salons and pet groomers could open, followed by retail and gyms and eventually restaurants.

"Now I think it's time for us to move the conversation a little bit from only what's been discussed too how are we going to reopen our economy," Keck stated.

But it is important to keep in mind that this plan will not look exactly like life did before the pandemic began, but it is a step towards getting some people back to work.

Keck and Stapleton are both waiting to hear from Governor Beshear about their plan. One question they want to be clarified is when the 14-day window for decreased cases could begin.