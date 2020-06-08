Libraries prepare to open for local book worms

Libraries could reopen Monday under the governor's guidelines but many are waiting a little longer.

Nearly three months have passed since the doors at the Laurel County Public Library closed to the local book worms.

Raina Brown, children services manager, says they will open the doors to the library on June 15th but some changes will be made.

“It’s been very sad. We really miss our patrons. We get to know a lot of our patrons personally and we really miss not being able to see them," said Brown. “We had to move some of our toys. We’ve had to make some different arrangements with our furniture but that’s just in order to safely follow guidelines.”

Staff at the library will be wearing masks.

The library also plans to operate on limited hours to clean and disinfect.

They will be open Monday- Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. with special hours for people at risk of COVID-19. The special hours will be from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m.

“All returned materials are quarantined for four days. Any loose books that are touched or handled in the library will be removed on a cart and they will also be quarantined for four days," said Brown. “We want all of our families to come in and check out all of our new materials. We have lots of great new materials for all ages preschool all the way through high school."

If you have any additional questions you can contact the library at 606-864-5759.