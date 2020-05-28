Lexington's Federal Medical Center sees more COVID-19 cases

Health officials confirmed 20 new inmates tested positive for COVID-19 at the Federal Medical Center on Thursday.

An outbreak of cases started at the facility about a month ago.

The Federal Medical Center alone contained 20 of the 28 new cases confirmed in Lexington on Thursday.

Of the 673 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Fayette County, 268 cases involve inmates at the Federal Medical Center.

Our sister station WKYT reports that while the health department has no control over how inmates are being tested due to the fact that the facility is under federal jurisdiction, it is helping employees test themselves at home and are working to increase employee testing opportunities.

“They have access to at home self-collect kits,” says Kevin Hall, with the health department. “We have seen around 150 to 200 people take advantage of that. We would like to see everyone at the Federal Medical Center use that, but some people you’re just never going to get them to be tested and it’s going to be an uphill battle. But for those who are interested, they’ve been taking advantage of it.”

Hall says the facility has about 500 employees. So far, he says only one take-home kit has come back positive.

The health department recommends that employees get tested periodically since they work in a high-risk environment, and reminds them to stay home if experiencing symptoms.