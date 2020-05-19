Lexington's Fayette Mall prepares for limited reopening Wednesday

As retail stores look to reopen Wednesday, many of you might head up to Lexington's Fayette Mall and you can expect plenty of changes.

Early on, the mall's hours will be limited with only a handful of stores actually opting to reopen.

Meanwhile, several restaurants outside and inside the mall are planning on serving customers for takeout or delivery.

Mall workers will be required to wear masks and security guards will be on hand to break up groups of ten or more people.

You can read more about the restrictions here.