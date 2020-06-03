Lexington psychologist has advice for parents talking with their kids about protests

Protests across the country have gripped the national conversation, but talking about it can be difficult for adults and especially for children.

(MGN)

Psychologist Dr. Katherine Stone tells sister-station WKYT she has had parents tell her their kids came to them with questions about the protests and the police response.

She says talking to them about it is the best thing you can do.

"We let our kids watch Bambi when they're two or three, right and the mom dies? We allow our kids to play video games. We take them to movies where they're shooting in death so when it's fiction we seem comfortable with it but when it's real life we don't feel comfortable."

Dr. Stone says while younger children up to about elementary school age probably not ready and could be scared by violent images, older kids likely already have some idea of what is going on.

"If you have a preteen and above they can handle this conversation and really they need to learn this," Dr. Stone says. "It is OK for our kids to feel discomfort. It's OK for our kids to feel sad, and it's OK for our kids to feel scared. This is when true learning occurs."

And she adds that those uncomfortable talks could help in the long run.

"If you look at college campuses right now there's this concern and complaint that college kids aren't prepared for college and that even the university counseling centers are flooded with students." She continues, "And one thought is that our kids having experience stress or adversity because we protected them so much."

Some of those protests have included children. Dr. Stone says it is important that parents talk to their kids if they plan to involve them

"It's really important for parents before they take their children to that and after that, they have dialogue, on the way you talk about why do you think this is going to be like? What do you think you might like what do you think you don't like?" Dr. Stone says, "On the way home, you ask why did you observe, why did you experience? What did you like that occurred, what are you uncomfortable with."

All of this also depends on the mental health of your child. You do not want to add to possible anxiety or depression.

"It's also important that you look at where your kid is if there are some mental health issues." She adds, "And find the right timing to do that. But just saying nothing is part of the reason we still have so much repression and so many issues going on today."

Dr. Stone said this is also a chance for parents to recognize their own biases.

She says she felt a little uncomfortable talking about this as a white person and coming from a place of privilege but it was an important talk to have.