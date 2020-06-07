Lexington protesters say they are up against two pandemics

Protests continue across the United States in the middle of a pandemic.

Photo Credit: WKYT

Sister station WKYT reports doctors are noticing spikes in COVID-19 cases in some states across the country, but said the protests are not necessarily to blame.

"What we tend to get from COVID is we get little clusters, we get little hot spots that pop up," said Dr. Ryan Stanton, a Lexington doctor.

Dr. Stanton said the data lag means that the spikes are coming from something else.

"I saw a lot of articles coming out like 2-3 days after the protests saying, "oh look the numbers are going up from the protests," that's not the case. We're not going to see a huge jump in 2-3 days or even a week," Stanton said. "What we've seen from areas that have significantly increased are areas that are, one, very popular or people to flock to, or that opened up very early, that kind of defied the idea of this virus being as dangerous as it is."

That is good news for protesters like Joshua Musalia. Musalia is a medical student who said that the possibility of contracting COVID-19 is something he thinks about, but is not enough to keep him away from a Sunday morning vigil.

"COVID 19 is going to be here for a little bit, hopefully, we get a vaccine and then you know our scientists deal with it, but people need to deal with this. They need to come out in force and vote, put in people we believe can create an actual change," Musalia said.

The vigil showed an interesting dynamic. Plenty of people were wearing masks as they gathered, but social distancing was a challenge.

Musalia said he believes the country is facing two pandemics: COVID 19, and systemic racism.

"I think it's good to frame in...you know this is a pandemic. The deaths of black men and women in the streets is something that's been going on for a long time. COVID 19 is definitely a scary thing. I don't want to catch it, I don't think anyone wants to catch it, but when it comes to issues of social justice, that takes precedent I feel," said Musalia.

Dr. Stanton said, the number of positive COVID-19 cases are expected to go up in the next few weeks as more data comes in.