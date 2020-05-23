Lexington man arrested in connection to double murder out of Hardin Co.

A man was arrested in connection to a double murder in Elizabethtown.

Sister station WKYT reports he was arrested by Versailles police officers and is now behind bars in Hardin County.

Officers said they arrested Taynandree Reed of Lexington around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Reed is a suspect in the murders of Michael Demond Thomas Buckner, and Shawn Fox. Police said the murders happened back on May 13.

According to Elizabethtown police a woman was also shot in the incident, but survived.

An article from The News-Enterprise said a Versailles officer saw Reed in a Kroger store and recognized him as a wanted person.

Officers said Reed tried to run away but was taken into custody soon after being caught.

Reed is now being held on a $500,000 bond and faces charges of murder, assault, and robbery.