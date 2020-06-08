Lexington hospitals preparing for potential COVID-19 spike

On Monday 56 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Lexington and sister-station WKYT spoke with hospitals in the area to see how they are preparing for a potential increase in cases.

Health professionals At UK hospital say they currently have 24 COVID-19 patients at the facility with eight of those in the ICU.

But despite those higher case numbers seen across the state, many doctors say they are treating fewer patients than they were this time last week.

"We expected that we would see more community-acquired COVID," said Melissa Bennett, Vice President of Patient Care Services at St. Joseph Hospital.

She says that is what most doctors at St. Joseph figured.

Last week, the number of positive new cases started climbing.

On Thursday 295, Friday 289 and Saturday 319 across the state.

Health professionals say they are already thinking of the "what ifs" should the number of cases continue to climb.

"We have another round when the flu season is here what are we gonna do," Bennett added. "And I believe that Lexington and all of the healthcare providers in this area have plans and anticipate that"

A lot of the plan for handling the number of cases coming in hospitals involves working together, hospital to hospital.

"UK and Baptist we meet regularly and talked about our plans," Bennett says. "So we wanted to make sure it was done in the spirit of being collegial and collaborative to make sure we were proactive and address whatever would come through the door"

When it comes to prevention, you have heard it before, washing your hands, wearing a mask and keeping your distance from others.