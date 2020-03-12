Lexington couple cancels trip after President Trump announces travel ban

After President Donald Trump announced a travel ban Wednesday night, passengers at Blue Grass Airport in Lexington are in a bind.

The ban will be put into effect on Friday at midnight.

Our sister station WKYT spoke to some travelers at the airport.



Pam Cunningham and her husband Jeff decided to cancel their trip to Germany after hearing of the ban.

"We were going over there to visit our son and we were really looking forward to it and he was looking forward to having visitors, so it's something we had probably planned for I think maybe at least a couple of months," said Jeff Cunningham.

They went to the Blue Grass Airport on Thursday to talk to airline representatives about the travel ban.

"The guy here at Delta kind of clarified and told us it was all travel coming back in,” says Jeff Cunningham. “He said you would be able to go out of the country today, but you wouldn't be able to come back in because they're cutting off all flights coming back in."

They were also concerned they would be quarantined if they were able to return.

"If I had been told today, 'Yes you can come back' but being quarantined after I got back. It wasn't really worth it to take that risk," said Pam Cunningham.

One woman said her sister flew to Europe Wednesday and is catching a flight right back to the states Thursday to avoid the travel ban.