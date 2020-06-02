Lexington Police thanks protesters for remaining peaceful

As we are approaching a fourth straight night of demonstrations, Lexington Police are taking the time to thank participants for remaining peaceful according to sister-station WKYT.

(Photo: WKYT)

"It really means the world because it needs to happen, it's sad that it needs to happen but it needs to happen. Voices need to be heard."

This weekend’s protests in Lexington were peaceful, and for that we are incredibly thankful.



Law enforcement still has a long way to go in earning trust. We are committed to working with residents, building relationships, and keeping this community we love safe. #lexingtonky pic.twitter.com/1FXnQt8IXb — Lexington Police (@lexkypolice) June 1, 2020

The post continued by acknowledging more work needed to be done to earn the city's trust, but that they were committed to doing that through prayer, compassion, solidarity and a focus on what unites instead of what divides.

"Many of you may have never met an officer before, you may have seen us or had interactions with us, but never really met us," said Assistant Chief Brian Maynard. "Do me a favor, find one of my guys or gals at some point tonight and introduce yourself."