Lexington Police making adjustments to no-knock warrants

The Lexington Police Department is making changes to a controversial policy at the center of Breonna Taylor's death.

Sister station WKYT reports a no-knock warrant was being conducted the night Louisville officers shot and killed her.

Now, Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers says a layer of approval is being added to their policy.

"I don't think anybody can argue that it does happen dis-proportionally. And that's something that needs to change. Lexington Police told us one of the questions they received in recent days during these Protests was about their use of no-knock search warrants," said Weathers.

That policy also states that once they're inside uniformed officers must continually announce that they are police. Louisville police have said they identified themselves, but Taylor's neighbors said they never heard anything like that the night she was killed.