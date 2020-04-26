Letters and pictures on pews fill the space of an empty church

The sign outside Millstone Baptist church read "all services have been canceled." Bill Craft has been a preacher for 61 years. He has not canceled a service before.

"But particularly difficult for papaw and on any given Sunday he can look over the congregation and he can tell you who's here and who's not," said his granddaughter Celesta Riffe.

To help cheer Craft up, the church decided to write letters of encouragement and support to hang them on the pews.

"For Easter service we'd like to fill the pews with your love letters to Papas, to the Lord, to our church and it was beautiful," said Riffe.

Craft was excited when he saw the letters.

"It thrills me to think about it we miss our people that's just like a family, it's just a family," said Craft.

The letters created memories for Craft and his granddaughter.

"These are legacies that I am going to keep and pass down for generations. Make a copy for papaw and keep a copy for me to pass down to my grandchildren and future grandchildren," said Riffe.

The notes of encouragement were made possible by a large family.

"It's bigger than our family, the effort has been with our church family and our community," said Riffe.

Riffe's family spent a couple of days printing the letters out and hanging them around the church pews.