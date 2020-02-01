Letcher County's Annual Pancake Breakfast gets a sweet twist

In Letcher County the extension offices' Annual Pancake Breakfast had a sweet change this year.

Saturday, February 1st, is Kentucky's First 'Maple Syrup Day'. The breakfast of fluffy pancakes with sausage was paired with locally made maple syrup.

"It's an opportunity to showcase something that can be made here in Letcher County or in the mountains of Eastern Kentucky," said Shad Baker, a county extension agent at the Letcher County Extension Office and who coined 'Maple Syrup Day.'

Made to order pancakes;paired with sausage, orange juice, milk or coffee. Locally made maple syrup to top it off and a side of homemade maple nuts.

Not only did guests enjoy breakfast.

"And we're talking them out to the maple house where we're making the maple syrup," said Baker. " The tours show the sugar bush, the trees that are tapped for their sap.

"We cook down the sap, which involves evaporating the water off. And we end up with the maple syrup."

When asked what the most surprising fact people learn on the tour, Baker chuckled and said, "Most folks are surprised to hear how many gallons of sap it makes to make one gallon of syrup."

And how much would that be.

"It takes about 70 to 80 gallons of sap to make one gallon of syrup. We don't have that quite sweet of sap. And you have to cook off a lot of water."

While on tour, many wondered about the sustainability of the trees. Baker said people have not made the connection that they can make money off of their land.

"We think the maple syrup is a better return on the effort and you still have your trees. Had you cut those trees for timber. Now you can log them and still make use of your land."

Baker says he sees this as the future of the region, as it ties in perfectly with tourism.

"If we are to grow and be sustainable here in Eastern Kentucky we have to find things that will bring money in here. This is not pie in the sky, this is not some big factory that might come here; this is something that people can actually do for a very little amount of money and suddenly they are generating income."

Showing that in your own backyard...maybe money does grow on trees.

