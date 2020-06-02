Letcher County reopens county parks, some restrictions still in place

On Tuesday, Letcher County opened all the county parks. They had been closed for the last two months due to COVID-19.

Some of the parks stayed open to fishing and walking, but now all the picnic shelters and benches are open. Walking trails that were closed before are now available for the public.

Letcher County Judge Executive Terry Adams is asking people to not have large gatherings and to follow the guidelines of no more than 10 people at the park at a time.

"We've has several calls on the parks and when we were going to open them and we were just going by the governors guidelines and trying to accommodate when we could," said Adams.

The basketball courts will still be closed as well as the playground equipment.

Adams says he does not know when the playgrounds will reopen.