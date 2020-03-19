Letcher County officials declare state of emergency

The list of counties under states of emergency due to the Coronavirus continues to grow.

On Wednesday, Letcher County Judge-Executive Terry Adams signed an executive order declaring the emergency.

Under the order, all county buildings are now closed to the public for at least 14 days.

Judge Adams said if you have any questions or concerns, you can call the appropriate numbers, listed below.

Judge-Executive's office: 606-633-2129

Sanitation billing office: 606-633-2190

County Clerk: 606-633-2432

Circuit Clerk Clerk: 606-633-2259

District Judge Kevin Mullins: 606-633-4222

Property Valuation Administrator: 606-633-2182