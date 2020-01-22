Letcher County is 600 acres closer to having an airport

A purchase of about 600 acres of land is a big step toward Letcher County getting a new airport.

MGN

“Our biggest challenge has been getting our property, getting ownership of our property, and an environmental impact study done,” said Chairman of Letcher County’s Airport Board Joe DePriest.

Local officials hope it will help the economy in Letcher County, by allowing businesses to easily access the area.

“People that make decisions on hiring people, jobs, new companies, don't really like driving three and four hours to get to a place,” said DePriest.

With more people flying in and out of the town, an airport could have major tourism benefits as well.

“When you got planes that can land, you're bringing businesses in to see what's here,” said John Strange, who lives in Letcher County and is excited about the new airport.

Officials also said in case of an emergency, having an airport would make it easier to fly people to hospitals.

“We've been at this project for about 10 years, and we feel really good and are excited about where we are now,” explained DePriest.

The Letcher County Airport Board paired with the Federal Aviation Administration to get funding for the airport. The total estimated cost is between 20 to 30 million dollars.

The board hopes to have the airport finished in the next five to eight years.

