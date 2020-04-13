Letcher County man loses roof after Sunday's storms

Like many around the mountains, residents in Letcher County spent Monday cleaning up after Sunday night's storm.

"You could hear the wind on top of that mountain like a train," said Donald Miller who lives in Letcher County. "I open the door I said buddy that’s wind. Now I been here 78 years and I ain’t ever seen nothing like this."

Sunday night the Millers lost power and suffered other damage on their farm in the community of Hallie.

"When It went kaboom I said there goes the porch," said Miller. "Here came another bad gust that is when it cut the rest of it off."

Miller just replaced his roof about a month ago.

"I told old lady last night I said, there goes about 4,000 dollars lost."

With two roofs and a shed gone, along with trees on vehicles, Miller says it could have been far worse.

"I was afraid it was going to blow the house away buddy. If it would have lasted much longer I think this whole trailer would have went. It was scary times there for a while. I’m glad it calmed down."

Monday the clean up began. With power lines gone, Miller stood on his porch.

"I'm just cooking me something to eat. It's all you can do," said Miller.

There is no word on how long the repairs to the power lines might take.

