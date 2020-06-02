Letcher County Recreation Center reopens, many restrictions still stand

Many businesses are opening for the first time in months and figuring out what every day operations look like.

Letcher County Recreation Center opened yesterday.

“74 days we were closed," said Letcher County Recreation Center Director Jeremiah Johnson.

The last two and a half months left the center with a staff of two.

"It left me and another person here you know to try to clean up and try to get ready," said Johnson.

With no money coming in, Johnson said he temporarily laid off 10 of his 12 employees.

“It’s not like there’s another job out there to go apply for you know. Everybody was the same predicament that we were of laying off and not knowing what was going to happen in the future," said Johnson.

The doors are now open, and half of his staff is back at work.

"I’ll have a full staff towards the end of the month," said Johnson

While the center is open, only the walking track, weight room and party room is open to the public.

They are following social distancing rules as well as not allowing parties of more than 10 people.

Johnson told WYMT he is asking those coming to the weigh room to help them with the cleaning guidelines.

"So as they come in they will check in at the front desk. They’ll get a bottle of disinfectant a spray bottle and a rag. So when they go work out and use the the equipment they are more than happy to spray it down wipe it off," said Johnson.

The bowling alley, basketball courts and play area are still closed. Johnson does not expect them to open until June 29.

The Letcher County Recreation Center is open every day of the week.