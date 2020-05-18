Letcher County courthouse set to reopen

The Letcher County courthouse closed on March 18 due to an executive order, but now it is set to reopen on Wednesday.

"The county judge's office, my office, the County Court Clerk Winston Meade's office and the PVA Ricky Rose's office," said Terry Adams, Letcher County Judge Executive.

Space is key with face-to-face interactions.

"I think where their front desk is as big as it is they'll be able to get I think four customers in at a time," added Adams.

Tape on the floor shows how things will be different.

"It will be one person inside the office and then we'll have a line outside the doors whenever they're finished another one come in," said Adams.

They are looking forward to the sound of doors closing and people walking in.

"I'm glad we have the doors open again and we've had a lot of phone calls, people, wondering when we're going to open and I think we're ready," added Adams.

Courthouse staff will be provided with masks. There will be a table with hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes at the entrance. Staff will wipe the door handles down often.

You are still encouraged to call by phone to conduct your business if you do not feel comfortable going inside of the courthouse.

The offices that will open on Wednesday:

- The County Judge Executive Office

- Sanitation Billing Office

- County Court Clerk

- P.V.A

These offices will open on June 1.

- Circuit Court Clerk

- Circuit Judges Office

- District Judges Office

- Driver's License



