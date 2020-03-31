Police release new details on arrest involving missing Leslie County woman

On March 21st, a woman was swept away after the car she was in crashed into Cutshin Creek in Leslie County. Officials have not released the identity of the woman who remains missing.

At the time of the crash the driver of the car, who made it out okay, was arrested. Officials said Cindy Lee Morgan was intoxicated when the car went into the flooded waters.

According to an arrest citation, a deputy said Morgan failed a sobriety test and admitted to drinking moonshine before driving the car.

The citation also revealed that law enforcement could smell alcohol on Morgan's breath. Officials said she had slurred speech and could barely hold her head up at the time.

Morgan was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alchohol/drugs.

Search and rescue officials still have not found the woman who was swept away by floodwaters after the crash.