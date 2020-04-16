Leslie County schools trying to fed students throughout pandemic and power outages

With power outages still impacting thousands of people, it is continuing to have an impact on schools even though students are not attending.

Empty school kitchens would normally be filled with hungry students.

Heather Gay, Principal at Mountain View Elementary, says the coronavirus pandemic and recent power outages make helping care for students more difficult.

“We just want to make sure people are fed and warm and safe," said Gay. "Then we have this come along with the storm and we still have a lot of our county who are still without electricity and power."

As several schools in Leslie County sit dark, Mountain View Elementary has power and is putting it to use.

Even though they are not able to deliver meals by bus they are providing a curbside meal pickup.

Anna Mae Napier works in the kitchen, she says she understands the real need for these meals.

“I’ve worried about them all the time that the electric was off," said Napier. “I really do it for the kids. I’m not afraid. I do it for the kids because I know a lot of them go without."

Gay says it does not matter who you are or where you come from. All that matters is that kids get fed.

“Anybody the age of 18 and under you don’t have to be enrolled in Leslie County schools. 18 and under can come to any school and get a meal."

Kids today not only left with a meal but a surprise from Save the Children organization.

“A truckload of games and books and some different resources for families to be able to come to get it," said Gay. “It’s just something to kind of help the kids to have a little fun and take things off their mind and know that the schools are caring about them. “

On Thursday meals were given out at Mountain View Elementary, Leslie County High School, and WB Muncy Elementary.

