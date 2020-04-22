Leslie County family fears upcoming winds could leave them powerless for days

A little more than one week ago tens of thousands were left without power and more than 60-thousand Kentucky Power customers, alone, lost power after the Easter night wind storm.

With more windy conditions expected Thursday, one Leslie County woman is worried she might be without.

Rita Wooten and her family were fortunate enough not to experience wind damage but the power outage was enough.

"Listen I know people who were without electric for seven days," says Wooten.

Winds up to 80 mph, causing damage throughout the commonwealth.

"Our electric went out probably 9:30 Sunday night."

Leaving them without power for the next five days.

"You know we have a back up plan we have a generator," said Wooten.

Despite the generator, they still had issues. With a house of five.

"Well ten once you add the bunnies, cat and dogs," Rita chuckled. "It was very trying and chaotic."

Picking and choosing what to use energy for and when. "You have to turn everything off at night just to flip the hot water heater on just to take a shower. One person wants to eat, one person wants to shower, one person wants to you know be on a tablet."

Learning the same thing could happen again, Rita woke up to the same nightmare Wednesday morning.

"And I was like we do not have electric again."

Bringing back more fears than one, her main concern is her son, Eli.

You may remember Eli Wooten from previous stories on WYMT.

"He has that multiple seizure disorder and he is autistic." Making his health not only a top priority but especially during a pandemic.

"I just do not know if my family can go another week without the full use of electricity," said Wooten.

Knowing, fortunately, the last outage was much shorter, she is in hopes it is not a preview of what is to come.