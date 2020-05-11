Leslie County football coach organizes helmet tournament

When it comes to football, there's cleats, pads, jerseys, and helmets.

The most important part is often overlooked.

"The way its made is just a little special the way it deflects the air causes kids to run faster and hit harder and just become better players by the way they wear it," said John Hines Pulaski County Head Coach.

Leslie County's running back coach Justin Collett came up with a creative way to keep competition alive during COVID-19, by showcasing helmet across the Commonwealth through the National High School Football Helmet Tournament.

"I was scrolling through Twitter one night I seen where they were running this thing and I thought I was going to just enter our helmet because I take pride in what I’ve created," said Collett.

Like social media normally does, word spread quickly, and now more than 52 teams are participating.

"I didn’t know I was gonna have to run the whole state of Kentucky I mean its been a great experience so far I've met a lot of great coaches," said Collett. "I've actually talked to coach jones out of bourbon county.. we got union county Hopkinsville. It's reached a broad variety of schools out west too."

Although they are not on the field, there is still some friendly competition.

"When you get into a competition you want to win and we want to win I will just be honest with you we want to win that thing and want to see that Pulaski helmet be the champion," added Hines.