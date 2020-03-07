Leslie County Animal Shelter back open after renovations

The Leslie County Animal Shelter hosted an open house after being closed for nearly four months.

The shelter's coordinator, Katherine Woods, said all of the renovations went smoothly and they are excited for the new changes.

"I can't speak well enough about the job they have done," Woods said.

The community was heavily involved with the new projects. Workers from the jail constructed a building around several dog pens. The building now has central heating and air.

"This at one point was all open, the cages were open and just covered by tarps," Woods said as she pointed to the new building.

A new area for cats was also finished. The new pens allow the cats more room to roam and interact with each other.

"We actually have cat friendly cages that allow the cats to go from cage to cage if they are friendly with each other," said Woods.

A large mural was also painted by local artist, Derek Lewis, to brighten up the outside and create a welcoming environment.

"They wanted to advertise the pets being adopted so I wanted to do something kind of whimsical, cute and funny," said Lewis.

Representatives from PAWS Leslie County were at the event handing out vouchers to assist people in getting their pet spayed or neutered.

"They pay half the cost of getting their animal fixed at Noah's Ark Pets in Manchester and PAWS pays for the other half," said Co-Founder of PAWS Leslie County Anna Carey.

While the shelter is technically open, they are not accepting pick ups and drop offs until March 16th.