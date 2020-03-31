Legislative Research Commission staffer contracts COVID-19

A member of the commission that assists the Kentucky General Assembly has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports officials with the Legislative Research Commission sent an email Monday night about the affected staffer, who was not identified.

Jay Hartz, the director of the LRC, said the employee had not been at work at the Capitol since March 16th. The email also stated the employee had been working at home, so there is a relatively low risk of exposure to other LRC staff members. Hartz said the staffer’s co-workers were notified and will follow self-isolation and quarantine protocols.

The newspaper reports the email also stated the Department for Facilities and Support Services was notified and additional cleaning will take place in the building.

We're told legislative leaders had no immediate comment.

You can see the full story from the Herald-Leader here.