Legends mascot, Big L, spreads baseball fun to Lexington neighborhoods

Many opening day traditions were canceled Thursday at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington including the first pitch.

(Photo: WKYT/Jim Stratman)

The Minor League Baseball season was put on hold due to the coronavirus, but that did not mean fans had to miss out on the ballpark fun.

Instead of meeting fans at the ballpark, the Legends' mascot, Big L, spread the spirit by driving around five Lexington neighborhoods.

WKYT spoke with the Legends Director of Marketing, Anne Mapson, about the special event.

"We love the community and we want to make sure that, in the safest way possible, we're still a part of it," says Mapson.

Mapson says this is their way of showing that baseball is here even when fans can't hear the crack of the bat.

"There are so many members of the community that are doing amazing things right now, and we just want to be a part of it in whatever way we can. So this is how we're planning to do that and we're super excited for it," said Mapson. "We miss you guys so much. We can't wait to be back and as soon as it's safe to do so we plan on packing the park."