Legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Woldford dies

Legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Wolford died Thursday at 85 years old.

He had multiple songs that appeared on the Billboard Music Charts in the 1960s and 1970s. Some of his most famous songs include "Impatient Heart," "Waking up in a Tree" and "She Looked a Whole Lot Like You."

Wolford worked at the old WBTH and WHJC radio stations in Williamson and Matewan and also those in Pikeville, Ashland and Huntington. He was a United States Navy Veteran Corpsman.

His visitation will be Wednesday, March 11 from 6-9 p.m. at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be on Thursday, March 12 at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.