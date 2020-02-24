Legendary horse Secretariat being celebrated at Claiborne Farm

In Bourbon County, a new festival, kicking off this year, will celebrate the legendary horse Secretariataccording to a report from sister-station WKYT. .

(Photo: WKYT)

They hope to make the event, called "The Legends of Bourbon County", an annual thing and it just so happens that the first one coincides with the 50th birthday of one of the greatest thoroughbreds who ever lived.

"We’re very excited to be part of celebrating the 50th anniversary, birthday of Secretariat. He meant so much to Claiborne farm," says Bradley Burcell. "This is home for him and we are very excited for what he meant for the farm and all the horse racing fans."

The event also include tours of famous horse farms, including the one Secretariat called home. Organizers want to make sure there is something for everyone.

"Making sure there are a lot of different kinds of things to do from the smallest child to the eldest individual," said Stephen Swisher, Logistics Director.

The festival starts on Thursday, April 16th, in Paris with the Big Red Gala and continues for the next three days, coming to an end that Sunday afternoon.