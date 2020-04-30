Left out of 'Phase I,' childcare providers now looking for answers

After Wednesday afternoon's address from Governor Beshear, Amy Terry, Owner and Director of Children's House Montessori in Hazard, was left feeling let down.

"And I do want to come back because I want to save myself, I want to save my business because I'm not going to have a business if I don't. How long are we going to drag this out, how long? Because I don't know what else we need to do, tell me what else I need to do," said Terry, talking about many of the things she has done to prepare for the return of children.

Terry has the ability to take care of 85 children at her business. Now, she is caring for one-quarter of that number, operating off of a pass because she watches over the children of essential workers.

She pays her staff through a Small Business Administration loan.

"If we don't go back within the eight weeks of this SBA running out my business can't sustain it, and I am sure I'm not alone," she said.

Terry is doing things like making people who come inside stick their feet in a solution to kill any germs. She checks the temperature of everyone inside twice per day. The list of things that she is doing to protect her kids and workers goes on and on.

"Our duration schools that are operating for the state of Kentucky we have implemented, as an owner and a director I have implemented everything. I think of new things every day to make things better for my children and my parents to feel safe so that we can operate," said Terry.

The rules and regulations by which Terry and her staff have to operate are strict. However, she is stuck finding how to follow their limited direction while also keeping her staff and kids secure.

While she does not know when, or if, they will get kids back in the building, Terry has an idea of what she hopes it looks like to start off.

"Well, 50 percent would bring back my full-time people. It would bring back my full-time people that are my main caregivers," said Terry.

This small business owner is just trying to get by, like most Kentuckians. However, her regulations are stringent and are intended to protect the most vulnerable.

She has a group of kids who are graduating from preschool. With no telling, if they'll be able to have any kind of graduation ceremony she still plans on buying caps and gowns and doing a driveby of sorts.

Now, as she still looks for someone to tell her what the reopening process will look like and when. She just looks forward to seeing her kids again.

"And I realize we have to make adjustments. But, you know what we have businesses and we have lives. My retirement was sunk to build a business and I did that, I built a business in this community I serve 85 children and their families every day and we've been flatlined. I miss them, I can't wait to get to hug my kids again," said Terry.

Hoping to see the 85 she had before, and maybe new ones she has gained along the way.