Lee County holds classic car parade amid COVID-19

The sound of cars racing by echoes through Beattyville on Saturday afternoon, but this is not always the case.

"Every first of the month we usually have a cruise in where classic cars come to main street and park and there are music and vendors and there are crafts and farmers," said Dedra Brandenburg, Beattyville/Lee County Tourism Director.

This year due to COVID-19 they had to get creative on how to hold their drive-in events.

"So this year instead the idea was to get people in their cars their classic cars and do a route around the community," added Brandenburg. "We had about 20 we were very happy about the turnout."

The cars followed social distancing guidelines, following six feet apart.

"It gave the people a chance to get their cars out and to keep the social distance and go out through the community and we got to seee a lot of people on the road," said Scott Jackson, Mayor of Beattyville.

The goal of the parade? To bring smiles to everyone's face.

"Seeing the kids and some older people wave that meant a whole lot to me and all the car owners that were here today each and every one of them thanked me for coming up with this but I had to patch it on to Dedra and Teresa," added Jackson.