Lee County crew members rescue dog stuck on cliff for at least three days

On January 30th, a team made up of members from Lee County, Tri-Community and Bear Track Fire Departments, as well as Lee County Search and Rescue responded to a call of a dog stranded on a cliff. The dog was believed to have been stranded along a high cliff line for at least three days.

As the team split up into two search teams to scout the area, they quickly located a small trail. After following the trail, one team was able to find the dog when they heard it crying for help.

The crew assembled a low angle belay system to get a better view. They were able to rescue the dog using the same system, improvising an animal harness.

Officials with the Lee County Volunteer Fire Department said the dog was certainly happy to be off the cliff, and crew members were excited to find him in excellent shape along from being hungry and thirsty.

