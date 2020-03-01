Lee County celebrates 150 years of being a Kentucky County

Lee County celebrated its 150 year on Sunday. The county was founded on March 1, 1870.

Debra Brandenburg, director of Beatyville/Lee County Tourism Director, graduated from high school in Lee County. When she graduated from college, she found a job in her hometown. "I just have a different respect for it now and all the history," said Brandenburg.

Senator Robert Stivers was a guest speaker at the event. He is the state senator for the 25th District. "Truly, it was Lee County that was the reason I ran for the state senate," said Stivers.

The celebration was also about growth for Lee County. "We think the next 10 years are going to be the best years yet for Lee County. Primarily with the opening of 30 with the expansion of the Mountain Parkway," said Lee County Judge Executive Chuck Caudill.

The tourism industry is also growing. "We have really great cabin rentals. We have tourists coming in for rock climbing and horseback riding," said Brandenburg.

Judge Executive Caudill said the county has the whole year to celebrate 150 years.

