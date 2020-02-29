Leaping for joy; Snow does not stop runners in Pikeville "fun run"

During freezing temperatures, many stay indoors. However, runners in Pikeville did not allow a couple of inches of snow to stop them.

"If you have a passion for it, they're going to come out no matter what the weather," explained runner B.J. Fuller.

A Leap Year 2020 "fun run" got runners out of bed early on a Saturday.

It began around 9:00 a.m.

"I have no idea. I'm a crazy runner I guess," said runner Amanda Hall.

Around 140 people signed up for the race. Organizers said more than half attended despite the snow.

"They didn't cancel it, so I'm here today," laughed runner Hayley Trimble.

Participants could choose between two runs. There was a 2.29 option and a four-mile option.

"When you're a runner, your body warms up very quickly," explained organizer Tammy Riley.

She said the cold weather is actually perfect for a run.

"A 40 or 50-degree day actually keeps you comfortable," Riley pointed out.

Some showed up to stick with their new year's resolutions.

"I've been committed to run more this year," said Trimble.

"My husband and I are trying to run one race a month and this was closest to us. We live about an hour away and it would be fun," runner Megan Kueck explained.

"Trying to get some exercise in. Trying to get that heart and blood flowing," Jamessa Scott added.

Many "leaped" over the finish line to commemorate the day.

Despite different reasons for participating, many agree on one thing.

"We all want to show support for our community and if they see that, people will come and do these races," Scott said.

Organizers hope races like this keep bringing the community together, no matter the weather.

This race is part of a series taking place throughout the year.

The next race is a "Bunny Run" on April 4th.

For more information on the other events, you can follow this Facebook page.