League of Women Voters urges redistricting advisory group

The League of Women Voters of Kentucky has urged state lawmakers to create a citizen-led commission to recommend new state and federal legislative maps.

The Kentucky League spoke out Monday in a preemptive push well ahead of the next round of legislative redistricting after the 2020 census.

The proposal would set up a 15-member advisory commission that would reach out to Kentuckians to gather input before developing a plan for setting state and federal legislative districts.

The legislature would make the final decision. The legislature is required to redraw district boundaries once every 10 years to account for population shifts.